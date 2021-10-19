Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $18.79

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.79, but opened at $18.19. Azul shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 10,074 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZUL. Bank of America lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

