Populous Hits Market Cap of $39.84 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Populous coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $39.84 million and approximately $830,962.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00040903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00194542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00089885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

