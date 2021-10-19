Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $215.43 on Major Exchanges

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Rune has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $70,478.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be bought for $215.43 or 0.00343620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00064659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00099907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,606.07 or 0.99859974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.03 or 0.06027750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

