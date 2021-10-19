Splintershards Market Capitalization Tops $118.82 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $118.82 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00065838 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BSC MemePad (BSCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,868,214 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.