GenesisX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $281.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. GenesisX has a market cap of $52,640.29 and $281.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,994,820 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

