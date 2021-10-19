Master Contract Token Achieves Market Cap of $165,130.16 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $165,130.16 and approximately $47,183.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 34.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.48 or 0.06074731 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00083792 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

