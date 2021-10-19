Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $145.93 million and $506.95 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00040903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00194542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00089885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

SLP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

