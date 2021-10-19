Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s current price.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION stock opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 221,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 65,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,038,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.