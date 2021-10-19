Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $2.23 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00003557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $415.93 million and $3.89 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000689 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021006 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00020907 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

