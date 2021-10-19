Dash Market Capitalization Achieves $1.97 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $189.88 or 0.00302867 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 9% against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $235.16 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007411 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002010 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,386,627 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

