CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 87,220 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPC. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.