Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Declines By 19.3%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 210,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33,996 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 87,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,368. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.91. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 9.52.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

