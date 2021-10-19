Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 6,720,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STEM traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. 9,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,801. Stem has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

STEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

