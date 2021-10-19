Short Interest in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Expands By 24.9%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 638,363 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 231,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. 30,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.05. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEEL shares. Roth Capital upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

