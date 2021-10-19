The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Up 24.5% in September

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 917,800 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 737,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HHC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.19. The company had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.58.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,546,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,657,000 after purchasing an additional 110,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,216,000 after purchasing an additional 173,869 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

