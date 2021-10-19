Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Short Interest Update

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 425,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,145. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTPY. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter worth approximately $59,339,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,723,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,976,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

