Marietta Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,000. Ternium makes up 1.2% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Ternium as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ternium by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 96,470 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 32,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,607. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

