$0.74 EPS Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Ventas reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

VTR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,040. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,684,000 after buying an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ventas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after buying an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,470,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

