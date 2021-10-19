Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CWAN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

