Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CWAN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $27.68.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
Featured Article: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.