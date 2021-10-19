PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 453,319 shares.The stock last traded at $6.35 and had previously closed at $6.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 843,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 188,934 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 186,837 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 342.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 140,135 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 210.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 63,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

