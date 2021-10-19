Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 169,621 shares.The stock last traded at $189.31 and had previously closed at $188.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

