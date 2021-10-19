AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Up 7.1%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 1,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 279,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AlloVir in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.77.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $270,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 5,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $148,373.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,387 in the last 90 days. 55.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AlloVir by 41.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AlloVir by 350.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

