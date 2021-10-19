Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $33,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,712. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.60 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

