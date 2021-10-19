Milestone Advisory Partners Invests $770,000 in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONLN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ONLN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $93.45.

