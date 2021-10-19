Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 270.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $248,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 320.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $545,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Shares of AI opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of -51.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $746,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 163,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $7,478,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,655,497 shares of company stock worth $78,452,992. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

