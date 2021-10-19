EJF Capital LLC Invests $195,000 in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.12% of North Mountain Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMMC. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in North Mountain Merger during the first quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in North Mountain Merger by 2.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 818,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,960,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMMC stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

