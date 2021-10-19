Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,825,000. Resource Planning Group increased its position in Bank of America by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 11,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Bank of America by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 282,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,647,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 184,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,613,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $389.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $46.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

