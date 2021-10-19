$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.57. SP Plus reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 106,057.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SP Plus by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,949. The company has a market cap of $667.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

