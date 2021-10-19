The Beauty Health (SKIN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Beauty Health (NASDAQ: SKIN):

10/13/2021 – The Beauty Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

10/7/2021 – The Beauty Health is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – The Beauty Health is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – The Beauty Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

9/29/2021 – The Beauty Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

9/1/2021 – The Beauty Health had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2021 – The Beauty Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

8/26/2021 – The Beauty Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Shares of SKIN traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.08. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $28.63.

Get The Beauty Health Company alerts:

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.