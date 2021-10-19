Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Brokerages predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.79. Woodward reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on WWD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Woodward stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,714. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.50. Woodward has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 415.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

