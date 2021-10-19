Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,268,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396,032 shares during the period. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. comprises approximately 0.6% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.76% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $60,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of TV stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

