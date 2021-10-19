Insider Buying: Musgrave Minerals Limited (ASX:MGV) Insider Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Musgrave Minerals Limited (ASX:MGV) insider Graham Ascough bought 1,500,000 shares of Musgrave Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$192,000.00 ($137,142.86).

The company has a current ratio of 17.01, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Musgrave Minerals

Musgrave Minerals Limited operates as a gold and base metal exploration and development company in Australia. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, zinc, and nickel. It focuses on the Cue Project in the Murchison Province of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

