Insider Buying: Musgrave Minerals Limited (ASX:MGV) Insider Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Musgrave Minerals Limited (ASX:MGV) insider Graham Ascough bought 1,500,000 shares of Musgrave Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$192,000.00 ($137,142.86).
The company has a current ratio of 17.01, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Musgrave Minerals
