Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $72,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.06. 11,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,988. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

