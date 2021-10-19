Trent Peterson Sells 375,000 Shares of Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) Stock

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) insider Trent Peterson sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.96 ($5.69), for a total value of A$2,985,000.00 ($2,132,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Universal Store alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Universal Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Universal Store Holdings Limited operates as a specialty retailer of youth casual apparel in Australia. Its products comprise third party and company owned brands of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories in various categories, including womenswear, menswear, and unisex items. The company serves 16-35 year old fashion focused customers.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.