Raymond James Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$65.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.54.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.11. 441,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,748. The company has a market cap of C$12.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$16.47 and a 52-week high of C$46.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,327.04. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.73 per share, with a total value of C$168,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,821,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$297,558,985.30. Insiders have purchased 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $627,670 in the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.