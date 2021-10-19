Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.64.

TOY stock traded down C$0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.68. 13,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$25.54 and a 52 week high of C$54.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

