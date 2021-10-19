Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 1,052 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,419,000 after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,461,000 after acquiring an additional 427,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $65.72. 59,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.