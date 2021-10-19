Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.78 ($76.21).

Shares of ETR VNA traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €53.84 ($63.34). 865,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52 week high of €61.66 ($72.54). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.00.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

