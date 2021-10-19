Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.9% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Shares of AMT traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,545. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.14 and a 200 day moving average of $269.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

