Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 923.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.56. 211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.49. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $116.64 and a 12-month high of $199.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

