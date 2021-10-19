Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 367,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,610 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after acquiring an additional 78,648 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.18. 35,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,595. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

