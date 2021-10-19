Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 184 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.92. 23,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.19. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

