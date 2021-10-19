The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. The Chemours comprises about 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Chemours by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

In related news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Chemours stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

