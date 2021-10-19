M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $38,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.00. 28,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.64 and a fifty-two week high of $178.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

