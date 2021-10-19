Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,572,000 after acquiring an additional 62,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,296,000 after acquiring an additional 557,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised their price target on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. 73,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,014,416. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.