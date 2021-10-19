M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,099,272 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $43,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,978 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,155 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,595,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,660,000 after buying an additional 2,325,970 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.40. 36,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,325. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75.

