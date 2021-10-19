D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI opened at $88.43 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

