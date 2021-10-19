Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.59. 47,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,734. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

