F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in F.N.B. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of F.N.B. worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

