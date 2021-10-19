$10.37 Million in Sales Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report $10.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the highest is $12.00 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $4.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $36.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $38.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $40.83 million, with estimates ranging from $35.66 million to $46.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 386,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. 643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,491. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 million, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

